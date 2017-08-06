WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ-TV Riders Take On Pan-Mass Challenge

August 6, 2017 2:22 PM
Filed Under: Barry Burbank, Cancer, Dana Farber, David Wade, Doug Cope, Lisa Hughes, Mike LaCrosse, Nick Giovanni, Pan Mass Challenge, Paul Burton, PMC

WELLESLEY (CBS) — Several members of the WBZ-TV team took part in the Pan-Mass Challenge this weekend.

Among the 600 riders heading to Foxboro from Wellesley Sunday morning was WBZ-TV meteorologist Barry Burbank, riding his second PMC as a member of the WBZ Cyclones.

“It’s a fantastic ride, it’s great to be with everybody here,” Burbank told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Doug Cope. “We’re here for a common goal. We’re all getting to the end line, and we want to find that cure for this horrendous disease cancer.”

He and WBZ anchor David Wade talked to WBZ-TV’s Nick Giovanni Sunday morning about why they ride the PMC.

pmc wade WBZ TV Riders Take On Pan Mass Challenge

WBZ-TV’s David Wade at the start of day 2 of the Pan-Mass Challenge. (WBZ-TV)

This year was Wade’s fourth ride. He was riding for Team Gene Therapy. They ride in honor of Gene Aaron, a doctor who delivered Wade’s sons. Aaron is now battling pancreatic cancer, and the team is working to raise money for research.

“The energy is incredible, and you get to meet some of the kids, some of the survivors, some of the people that you’re riding for,” he said.

Burbank said cancer has struck some of his “friends, family, both young and old.”

WBZ-TV anchor Lisa Hughes did the complete 192-mile ride.

“It is the most perfect biking day, it’s beautiful,” Hughes said. “We saw the sun come up over the Cape Cod Canal, and all the fishermen and the blue herons, and he whole day has been perfect so far.”

WBZ-TV reporter Mike LaCrosse also rode the PMC this year.

He finished the 192-mile route Sunday afternoon.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030's Doug Cope reports

