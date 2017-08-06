Young’s 2 HRs, 5 RBIs Carries Red Sox Past White Sox 6-3

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Young hit two homers, including a tiebreaking three-run shot after the batter in front was walked intentionally, to lift the Boston Red Sox to a 6-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

Young added an RBI double and had a solo homer to help the AL East-leading Red Sox complete a four-game sweep of the White Sox.

Chicago lost its sixth consecutive game, and 23rd in its last 27. The White Sox were swept in a four-game series in Fenway Park for the first time since July of 1988.

Doug Fister (2-5) allowed three runs and eight hits over 6 1/3 innings, striking out a season-high seven for his second straight win. Craig Kimbrel, the third reliever, pitched the ninth for his 27th save.

Mike Pelfrey (3-10) gave up six runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. He’s 0-5 with a 7.78 ERA in his last eight starts.

With the score tied in the fifth, Sandy Leon was on second with two outs after a leadoff double when Chicago manager Rick Renteria intentionally walked left-handed batting Andrew Benintendi to have Pelfrey face the right-handed hitting Young, who already had a homer over and double off the Green Monster.

Young belted the second pitch just inside the left-field foul pole.

The White Sox opened the second with four straight hits to take a 3-2 edge. Yolmer Sanchez and Tim Anderson had consecutive RBI singles before Alen Hanson’s sacrifice fly.

Young’s double tied it at 3.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: 3B Matt Davidson was a late scratch after being listed as the DH, missing his fifth straight game with a bruised right wrist. Tyler Saladino took his place and doubled his first at-bat.

Red Sox: Manager John Farrell said RF Mookie Betts got: “A well-deserved” day off, with Young replacing him in right. Betts has played in 107 of the club’s 112 games. DH Hanley Ramirez missed his second straight with soreness in both obliques, but Farrell said: “This is not a DL situation.”

POWER SURGE

It was Boston’s season-high fifth consecutive multi-homer game, and the 15th of Young’s career.

The Red Sox went ahead 2-0 in the first on the homers by Nunez and Young.

Nunez’s went into the center-field bleachers and Young’s completely left Fenway, clearing a billboard over Monster seats.

EXTRA WORK

The White Sox took infield practice — a rarity around the majors, especially on Sunday mornings — that wrapped up about 90 minutes before the first pitch.

HOLYWOOD COMMENTARY

Actor Matt Damon visited the Red Sox NESN TV broadcast.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Off Monday. LHP Derek Holland (5-11, 5.29 ERA) is set to start when they open a three-game home series against AL West-leading Houston on Tuesday. He’s 1-8 with a 7.96 ERA in his last 12 starts.

Red Sox: Following an off-day, LHP Chris Sale (13-4, 2.70) is slated to take his major-league leading 216 strikeouts into the opener of a two-game series Tuesday at the Tampa Bay Rays. The ace is coming off a rough outing when he gave up seven runs in five innings against Cleveland.