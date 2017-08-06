Polster Jumpstarts Fire In 4-1 Win Over Revolution

Riders Race To Provincetown On Day 2 Of Pan Mass ChallengeMore than 6,000 people rode their bikes across the state as part of the PMC to raise money for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

Day One: Pan Mass Challenge Riders Share Their Stories They started out early Saturday morning, and then it started to rain. But thousands of cyclists didn't let the rain slow them down.

Auburn Police Say Carbon Monoxide Issue Is Fixed Auburn police say they have fixed the carbon monoxide issue in its Ford Explorer cruisers.

Melrose Police Hunt For Suspect In Attempted MurderThere's an all-points bulletin out for a Melrose man who police say used a rubber mallet to attack his mother in her 70s and his sister in her 50s.