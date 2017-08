Sen. Warren Honing Campaign Pitch As GOP Eyes 2018 CampaignU.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren won't face voters for more than a year, but the broad outlines of the effort to unseat the Massachusetts Democrat, and her re-election pitch to voters, are taking shape.

Ivy League Schools Brace For Scrutiny Of Race In AdmissionsA Justice Department inquiry into how race influences admissions at Harvard University has left selective colleges bracing for new scrutiny of practices that have helped boost diversity levels to new highs across the Ivy League.

Riders Race To Provincetown On Day 2 Of Pan Mass ChallengeMore than 6,000 people rode their bikes across the state as part of the PMC to raise money for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

Day One: Pan Mass Challenge Riders Share Their Stories They started out early Saturday morning, and then it started to rain. But thousands of cyclists didn't let the rain slow them down.