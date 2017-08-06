Keller @ Large: Candidate For Mayor Robert Cappucci

BOSTON (CBS) — In a month, voters in Boston will narrow down the field of four mayoral candidates to two, and then choose from those two on the first Tuesday in November.

One of the four candidates, Robert Cappucci, sat down with WBZ political analyst Jon Keller this week.

Cappucci is a retired Boston Police officer and former member of the Boston School Committee.

“I’ve always wanted to be serving the Boston population,” Cappucci said. “I have been a candidate many times. I’ve won some, lost some. The fire is in my belly, and I believe I would have a different agenda than the present mayor, and it would be irresponsible for me to not try to be the next Mayor of Boston.”

He initially felt he wanted to run when he saw communities turn against the Boston 2024 Olympic bid and the failed attempt to bring an IndyCar race to South Boston.

“I felt the communities especially in the Seaport area and all across Boston that were going to have the Olympic sites were very unhappy about that, and that’s Bob Cappucci, I care about people,” he said.

Cappucci also disagrees with Marty Walsh’s administration on the question of being a so-called sanctuary city.

“The fact remains you have to have law and order,” he said. “If you come here, you come here the way our ancestors came here, through the right rules and regulations. Not sneaking across the border, not staying beyond their visa. It’s wrong. I would have law enforcement do their job, and whatever ICE says, that’s what’s going to happen.”

The two also talked about the issue of evictions and housing in the city.

