Police Remove Child From Unattended Car, Arrest Man

August 6, 2017 9:44 PM
ROCHESTER, N.H (CBS) — A two-year-old child crying alone in a car parked at a Rochester Walmart was rescued by police on Saturday.

According to officials, the boy was locked in the car for about 40 minutes while his father, Leo Ellis, 35, of Rochester, shopped inside.

Leo Ellis, 35, of Rochester, accused of leaving his two-year-old son unattended in a car (Photo Courtesy: Rochester Police)

They were able to open the passenger door, which was held in place by a bungee cord.

Police said Ellis was arrested when he returned to the car with his merchandise. He could face charges of endangering the welfare of a child or incompetence.

The child was placed into his mother’s custody at the scene. She and Ellis are not married, nor do they will with one another.

Investigators said Ellis was looking after the boy for the weekend.

Ellis was released on $5000 personal recognizance bail.

