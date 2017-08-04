Support During Westwood’s PMC Kids Race Hits Home For Young Cancer Survivors

BOSTON (CBS) — PMC Kids Rides take place all across Massachusetts. The 35 courses around the state have short routes, and even shorter riders — but a big commitment to finding a cure.

At this spring’s PMC Kids Ride in Westwood, hundreds of kids pedaled their hearts out for other children like Allisa, Alexa, and Brett.

Allisa Freiberger is a ten-year-old cancer survivor and PMC pedal partner.

“Every year there are a lot of people and I think it’s kind of nice to see that many people,” she said.

Alexa Kelly has been honored with “Alexa’s Awesome Obstacle Course” being added to the Westwood PMC event.

“When I was 5, I had cancer,” said Alexa.

She was undergoing treatment for leukemia when her friends added the obstacle. “It made me happy,” she said.

Now 12-years-old, Alexa took on the 10-mile route.

Her mother, Andrea Kelly, takes the lead organizing the Westwood PMC Kids Ride.

“It’s always tough a little bit, it brings you back a little bit. But, I feel like this is my way to give back, with what happened with her,” explained Andrea.

Three-hundred riders and 100 volunteers make it all possible.

“It’s just amazing to see where that money goes,” said Andrea.

The Hobson family has also seen the money raised go to use first hand.

“It’s been a phenomenal journey,” Krista Hobson told us. “It started 10 years ago when Brett was diagnosed.”

Brett, Krista’s son, was only six months old when he was diagnosed with leukemia.

Westwood responded by kick starting this Kids Ride.

“It’s great and it helps a lot of people,” said Brett.

The Hobson family is now among many who return to ride year after year.

“The children all know that they are making a difference,” Krista explained.

When all the PMC Kids Rides wrap up for the year they hope to raise a total of $820,000.

