Report: Dolphins Fear Ryan Tannehill Needs Season-Ending Surgery

BOSTON (CBS) — The Dolphins’ outlook in the AFC East could look much different in the coming days. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill injured his knee during Thursday’s practice and an MRI revealed no complete tears – but the team reportedly still fears that he will need season-ending surgery.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported the news on Twitter on Thursday, which Adam Schefter later corroborated. Darlington added that it will take “several days” for the Dolphins to make a decision on Tannehill’s future.

Here's where the Dolphins start the day in terms of the complicated situation facing Ryan Tannehill: pic.twitter.com/oncFIDeqqt — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 4, 2017

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added on Friday morning that the Dolphins could end up fully repairing the knee with rest and rehab.

Should Tannehill require season-ending surgery, the Dolphins would not be without options at quarterback. Darlington also reported that former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler could consider delaying his new broadcasting job with FOX Sports to play for the Dolphins, but would only do it for starter’s money. Dolphins head coach Adam Gase was the Bears’ offensive coordinator in 2015 when they had Cutler at quarterback.

Other potential QB options for the Dolphins include free agent Colin Kaepernick and current backup Matt Moore.

The Patriots were already the overwhelming favorite to win the AFC East in 2017, but with Tannehill the Dolphins may have a chance of winning at least one game against them. If Tannehill is out for the season, the Patriots’ road through the regular season would only get easier and the Dolphins’ chances at making the playoffs would likely drop significantly.