Rwandan Man Charged With Immigration Fraud

BOSTON (CBS) — A Rwandan man who left the African nation near the end of the 1994 genocide was arrested Friday on charges of immigration fraud and perjury in connection with his application for asylum.

Jean Leonard Teganya, 46, was charged with one count of immigration fraud and one count of perjury.

Court documents say that before and during the genocide, Teganya was a medical student at Butare Hospital in Butare, Rwanda. The documents also allege that Teganya, a Hutu, took part in the violence against the Tutsis.

He fled from Rwanda in mid July 1994 and went to Canada, where he tried to win refugee status. Canadian authorities denied his application because of allegations that Teganya had participated in the genocide and was a supporter of the Rwandan government

The Canadian government issued a deportation order and Teganya crossed the border into the United States to avoid deportation.

He was arrested in August 2014 in Maine and applied for asylum in the U.S.

U.S. officials say that Teganya lied on his application because he didn’t reveal how involved he had been with the Hutu extremists while he was still in Rwanda.

Teganya was expected to appear in Boston federal court in Boston Friday.