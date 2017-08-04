This Photo Of Red Sox Fans Trying To Catch A Home Run Is Amazing

BOSTON (CBS) – “The last supper of baseball photos.” A “modern day Norman Rockwell painting.”

That’s how Twitter is describing this incredible photo from Fenway Park on Thursday night. Captured by Boston Herald photographer Matt Stone, it shows fans on top of the Green Monster all going for a Rafael Devers’ home run in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox.

The expressions are priceless. And some wondered, what’s with the guy in white facing the complete opposite direction?

What's the deal with that one guy looking the wrong way? Judas? — Randall Barnes (@RBinJAX) August 4, 2017

Some people are already having Photoshop fun with two of the lungers.

They are essentially on a giant green screen. This could easily turn into the gift that keeps on giving with just a little photoshop magic. pic.twitter.com/vVGWSIrtd4 — Joe Prosperi (@prosperij) August 4, 2017

And you might miss it on first glance, but Twitter also loved the person on the bottom right who looked like they wanted no part of this.

LOL!! So everyone is just going to ignore the horrified dude hiding under the girls arm. 😂 — Mr. W a l k e r III (@WillieWalker3) August 4, 2017

The Red Sox tweeted video of the homer, but it’s the picture that is truly worth a thousand words.

We think that @Rafael_Devers has the hang of this baseball thing. 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/sOK1oT552d — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 4, 2017

If you’re wondering how it ended, the ball takes a bounce before going into the glove of the young fan in the red hat.