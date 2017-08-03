WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Dukes Of Hazzard Star Arrested In Waltham

August 3, 2017 11:29 AM
Filed Under: Waltham, Waltham Police

WALTHAM (CBS) – Dukes of Hazzard actor Tom Wopat was arrested Wednesday night in Waltham on drug and assault charges.

Waltham Police confirmed that Wopat was arrested just before 11 p.m.

Wopat was wanted on a previous indecent assault and battery charge.

tomwopat Dukes Of Hazzard Star Arrested In Waltham

Tom Wopat attends ‘The Realistic Joneses’ opening night at The Lyceum Theater on April 6, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

When Wopat was pulled over, police found two bags of white powder believed to be cocaine.

The 65-year-old was taken into custody and is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

Wopat played Luke Duke in the 1980s sitcom.

TMZ reported that Wopat is in Waltham working on a play. The website also reported that the woman who accused Wopat of assaulting her is involved with the production.

