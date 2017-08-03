Dukes Of Hazzard Star Arrested In Waltham

Local Police Departments Taking Precautions After Auburn CO ScareIn response to three Auburn Police Officers being sent to the hospital for high levels of carbon monoxide, the Boston Police Department said they would be testing all of their police cruisers.

Dukes Of Hazzard Star Arrested In WalthamTom Wopat was arrested in Waltham on indecent assault and drug charges.

Mega Millions Jackpot Estimated At $323 MillionThe jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions drawing is estimated to be $323 million.

Police: Woman Duct-Taped 92-Year-Old Man, Stole His Debit CardPolice say a New Hampshire woman broke into a 92-year-old man's home, restrained him with duct tape and stole his debit card to withdraw money from banks and go shopping.