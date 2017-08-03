Dukes Of Hazzard Star Arrested In Waltham

WALTHAM (CBS) – Dukes of Hazzard actor Tom Wopat was arrested Wednesday night in Waltham on drug and assault charges.
Waltham Police confirmed that Wopat was arrested just before 11 p.m.
Wopat was wanted on a previous indecent assault and battery charge.
When Wopat was pulled over, police found two bags of white powder believed to be cocaine.
The 65-year-old was taken into custody and is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.
Wopat played Luke Duke in the 1980s sitcom.
TMZ reported that Wopat is in Waltham working on a play. The website also reported that the woman who accused Wopat of assaulting her is involved with the production.