Patriots Celebrate Tom Brady’s 40th Birthday With Real Goats

BOSTON (CBS) — When the Greatest of All Time celebrates his birthday, there is really only one way to do it right.

The G.O.A.T. deserves some actual goats.

That’s exactly how the Patriots celebrated Tom Brady’s 40th birthday on Thursday, displaying five goats (one for every Lombardi Trophy Brady has won) wearing Brady’s No. 12 outside of their training camp session at Gillette Stadium.

In addition to the mini-petting zoo, there was also a giant birthday card for fans to sign. As has become a yearly tradition at Patriots training camp, fans also serenaded Brady with “Happy Birthday” at one point during practice.

Signed cards for Tom here at camp. #PatsCamp pic.twitter.com/0WooXI0Brs — Levan Reid (@LevanReid) August 3, 2017

And, of course, there were some “healthy” avocado cupcakes:

As for Brady’s teammates, they had something up their sleeves. The entire Patriots offense, Brady included, made their way down to the lower field at one point — well out of the view of everyone in attendance. Asked earlier if they were doing anything special for Brady on his big day, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick deadpanned, “Like a parade?”

Brady was the first one on the field on Thursday, and took time after the session to sign a handful of autographs before making his way into the locker room.