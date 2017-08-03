WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Patriots Celebrate Tom Brady’s 40th Birthday With Real Goats

August 3, 2017 11:41 AM
Filed Under: New England Patriots, Patriots Training Camp, Sports News, Tom Brady, Tom Brady's Birthday

BOSTON (CBS) — When the Greatest of All Time celebrates his birthday, there is really only one way to do it right.

The G.O.A.T. deserves some actual goats.

That’s exactly how the Patriots celebrated Tom Brady’s 40th birthday on Thursday, displaying five goats (one for every Lombardi Trophy Brady has won) wearing Brady’s No. 12 outside of their training camp session at Gillette Stadium.

goats2 Patriots Celebrate Tom Bradys 40th Birthday With Real Goats

The Patriots had five goats in Tom Brady jerseys outside of training camp on Thursday to help celebrate the quarterback’s 40th birthday. (Photo by WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche)

 

goats12 Patriots Celebrate Tom Bradys 40th Birthday With Real Goats

The Patriots had five goats in Tom Brady jerseys outside of training camp on Thursday to help celebrate the quarterback’s 40th birthday. (Photo by WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche)

In addition to the mini-petting zoo, there was also a giant birthday card for fans to sign. As has become a yearly tradition at Patriots training camp, fans also serenaded Brady with “Happy Birthday” at one point during practice.

And, of course, there were some “healthy” avocado cupcakes:

As for Brady’s teammates, they had something up their sleeves. The entire Patriots offense, Brady included, made their way down to the lower field at one point — well out of the view of everyone in attendance. Asked earlier if they were doing anything special for Brady on his big day, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick deadpanned, “Like a parade?”

Brady was the first one on the field on Thursday, and took time after the session to sign a handful of autographs before making his way into the locker room.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch