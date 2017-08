BOSTON (CBS) – President Trump endorsed a Senate bill today that would lower the level of legal immigration over the next decade, and move the U.S. to a merit-based system. The legislation would prioritize immigrants that already speak English and have higher levels of education and job skills. Do you think the U.S. should be cutting back on the number of legal immigrants we accept? Would this help create more jobs and higher wages for U.S. workers, as the White House has claimed?