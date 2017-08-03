Chris Sale In Line To Pitch In All Three Remaining Red Sox Series Vs. Yankees

BOSTON (CBS) — There’s an old-fashioned pennant race going down in the AL East between Boston and New York. And when it comes to those head-to-head meetings between the Red Sox and the Yankees, Boston would do well to have Chris Sale pitch as many times as possible.

And according to manager John Farrell on Thursday, that’s exactly how the Red Sox will plan their rotation.

After Wednesday night’s rainout, the Red Sox are going to slide every pitcher back a day, which means Sale won’t pitch this weekend against his former team, as the Chicago White Sox are in Boston for a four-game set.

While an extra day for Sale is never seen as a great positive, Farrell explained that in doing so, it set up Sale to pitch in all three of the remaining Red Sox series vs. the Yankees.

The Red Sox will travel to the Bronx for three games next weekend (Aug. 11-13) before hosting the Yankees for three games the following weekend (Aug. 18-20). The Red Sox will then be in New York for four games from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3.

Barring any rainouts that could change scheduling, two of Sale’s expected starts vs. the Yankees will come on Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN.

The Yankees have won six of the nine meetings between the two clubs this year, yet they trail Boston by one game in the AL East entering Thursday night’s play. Sale has pitched twice vs. the Yankees, both losses for Boston, but he allowed just three runs — two earned — over 15.2 innings. In his most recent start against the Yankees, he didn’t allow a run over 7.2 innings in a game that ended up lasting 16 innings.

Sale has struck out 23 Yankees in those two starts.

For the series against the White Sox, the Red Sox will start Rick Porcello, Eduardo Rodriguez, Drew Pomeranz and Doug Fister.