Red Sox-Indians Game Postponed By Rain; Makeup On Aug 14

August 2, 2017 9:35 PM
Filed Under: Indians, Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — The game between the Cleveland Indians and Boston Red Sox scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed because of rain.

A makeup date was set for Aug. 14 at Fenway Park.

Thunderstorms came into the area around 4 o’clock. The grounds crew never took the tarp off before the game was called more than two hours after it was supposed to begin.

Fans seek refuge from the storm during a rain delay at Fenway Park on August 2 in Boston (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The AL East-leading Red Sox won both games of the abbreviated series, posting a dramatic 12-10 victory Tuesday night on Christian Vazquez’s game-ending, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth off closer Cody Allen.

Boston opens a four-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night.

AL Central-leading Cleveland heads home and begins a four-game series against the Yankees on Thursday night. Newly acquired right-hander Sonny Gray (6-5, 3.43 ERA) is slated to make his debut for New York.

