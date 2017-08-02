Police: Officer Who Crashed Was Exposed To Carbon Monoxide

AUBURN (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say an officer who passed out behind the wheel of his cruiser and crashed has tested positive for exposure to carbon monoxide.
Auburn Police Chief Andrew Sluckis said Wednesday that both the cruiser and officer had tested positive for the gas.
Sluckis says the officer rear-ended another vehicle, causing “minimal” damage. He was taken to a local hospital. Sluckis says the officer’s levels were not near a “deadly level.”
The driver suffered a minor injury.
Sluckis says a second officer also tested positive for carbon monoxide and was hospitalized.
He says the vehicles involved are Ford Explorer SUVs.
Testing has identified carbon monoxide in nine department vehicles. Those vehicles have been pulled out of service. Carbon monoxide detectors have been ordered.
