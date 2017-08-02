WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News
Police: Officer Who Crashed Was Exposed To Carbon Monoxide

August 2, 2017 4:02 PM
AUBURN (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say an officer who passed out behind the wheel of his cruiser and crashed has tested positive for exposure to carbon monoxide.

Auburn Police Chief Andrew Sluckis said Wednesday that both the cruiser and officer had tested positive for the gas.

Sluckis says the officer rear-ended another vehicle, causing “minimal” damage. He was taken to a local hospital. Sluckis says the officer’s levels were not near a “deadly level.”

The driver suffered a minor injury.

An Auburn Police Ford Explorer (left) crashed into a sedan after an officer was exposed to carbon monoxide (Images from Auburn PD)

Sluckis says a second officer also tested positive for carbon monoxide and was hospitalized.

He says the vehicles involved are Ford Explorer SUVs.

Testing has identified carbon monoxide in nine department vehicles. Those vehicles have been pulled out of service. Carbon monoxide detectors have been ordered.

