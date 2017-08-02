Mega Millions Jackpot Up To $323 Million

BOSTON (CBS) — The jackpot in the Mega Millions drawing has risen to $323 million after there were no winners in Tuesday night’s drawing.
The cash option would pay out $199 million before taxes.
It’s the tenth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. The largest was last summer’s $536 million jackpot, won in Indiana on July 8, 2016.
There were four $1 million winners Tuesday–one in Illinois, one in Virginia, and two in New York.
The winning numbers were 20, 22, 52, 57, and 73, with a Mega Ball of 7.
The next drawing is on Friday night.