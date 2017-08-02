WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News
August 2, 2017 4:45 PM
HAMILTON, N.J. (CBS) – If you own a glitter iPhone case, you may be at risk for a chemical burn.

MixBin Electronics is recalling iPhone cases with glitter suspended in liquid. If the case cracks, the liquid can leak, causing skin irritation and even burns.

glitter phone case recall Glitter iPhone Cases Recalled Over Chemical Burn Risk

Two of the recalled cases (Image credit: CPSC)

There have been 24 reports worldwide of injuries connected to the recall. One consumer said they got a permanent scar from a chemical burn.

See Full Recall Info

The cases for iPhone 6, 6s and 7 are sold in many different styles and colors from Oct. 2015 to June 2017. They retailed for between $15 and $65 at Amazon, Nordstrom Rack, Victoria’s Secret and other stores.

vicotora secret case Glitter iPhone Cases Recalled Over Chemical Burn Risk

A Victoria’s Secret case being recalled (Image credit: CPSC)

About 263,000 cases are being recalled.

