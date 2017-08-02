19-Year-Old Charged With OUI In Serious Chelsea Crash

CHELSEA (CBS) — Three people are hospitalized and one of them is under arrest after a serious crash police say was caused by drunk driving.

Chelsea Police said one car rear-ended another on Everett Avenue at Maple Street in Chelsea around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday.

They said two people are in critical condition at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, both with head injuries.

A third person, 19-year-old Hector Jiminez, was being treated at Whidden Hospital in Everett. He is charged with OUI alcohol and leaving the scene.

A serious crash in #Chelsea. One car rear ends another on Everett Ave. Driver of one car flees on foot, captured short time later. #wbz pic.twitter.com/Gl9UBagoGP — Ben Parker (@radiobenparker) August 2, 2017

Police said Jiminez initially fled from the crash scene on foot, but was caught by officers near a car wash on 2nd Street.

The Chelsea Fire Department had to use the Jaws of Life to remove one of the victims from one of the vehicles.

Crash in #Chelsea was near Everett Ave RR crossing at construction zone. Passenger in one car seriously hurt. #wbz pic.twitter.com/KFHon2CDJi — Ben Parker (@radiobenparker) August 2, 2017

The driver of the second car was in stable condition.

The Massachusetts State Police crash reconstruction team was at the scene.