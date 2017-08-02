19-Year-Old Charged With OUI In Serious Chelsea Crash

CHELSEA (CBS) — Three people are hospitalized and one of them is under arrest after a serious crash police say was caused by drunk driving.
Chelsea Police said one car rear-ended another on Everett Avenue at Maple Street in Chelsea around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday.
They said two people are in critical condition at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, both with head injuries.
A third person, 19-year-old Hector Jiminez, was being treated at Whidden Hospital in Everett. He is charged with OUI alcohol and leaving the scene.
Police said Jiminez initially fled from the crash scene on foot, but was caught by officers near a car wash on 2nd Street.
The Chelsea Fire Department had to use the Jaws of Life to remove one of the victims from one of the vehicles.
The driver of the second car was in stable condition.
The Massachusetts State Police crash reconstruction team was at the scene.