Superheroes Bring Smiles At Spaulding Rehab

BOSTON (CBS) — Patients at the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston received some super special visitors on Tuesday.
Boston Comic Con Cosplayers superheroes posed for pictures and played superhero themed games with kids.
Batman, Spider-man, Captain America, Wonder Woman, Iron Man, and Black Widow all made appearances.
Ashley’s one-year-old daughter, Maggie, is at Spaulding fighting a rare seizure disorder.
“Having all the superheroes her to come see her, it was great,” said Ashley.
Megan is fighting a battle of her own.
“She was paralyzed on the right side of her body, and she couldn’t walk, sit up, or do anything,” said Ashley. “Look at her now, she is walking, trying to run, she is climbing stairs.”
While her daughter, along with many other children, was excited for the new playmates, Ashley said that not all the superheroes in the room were dressed up, though.
The workers at Spaulding “gave me my daughter back, so they are my superheroes.”