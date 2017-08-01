WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Phillips Academy Discloses More Sexual Misconduct Allegations

August 1, 2017 11:49 AM
Filed Under: Andover, Phillips Academy, Sexual Misconduct

ANDOVER (AP) — A prestigious Massachusetts boarding school says an investigation has found that two more former faculty members engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with students.

Phillips Academy’s head of school wrote in an email to the school community Monday that the alleged misconduct was found by an independent law firm hired by the school.

phillips academy andover Phillips Academy Discloses More Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Phillips Academy in Andover (Facebook/Phillips Academy)

The Andover school previously identified five cases in the 1970s and 1980s in which former faculty members engaged in improper conduct with students.

Head of School John Palfrey says the latest investigation found that one male teacher allegedly had sexual intercourse with a female student during the 1970s. Another male faculty member allegedly “engaged in unwanted intimate touching” with a student during a school-sponsored activity.

The two former faculty members refused to participate in the investigation.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch