NightSide – Harmless Joke or Police Brutality?

BOSTON (CBS) – President Trump delivered remarks last Friday to a group of law enforcement officers in New York. During his speech, Trump asked officers not to be “too nice” when apprehending suspects, and talked about “thugs” being “thrown into the back of the paddy wagon…rough.” Police departments around the country have responded to the remarks, stating that they don’t condone roughing up suspects or inappropriate use of force. The White House has said the President was joking when he delivered the remarks, but does that make it ok? Chuck Wexler, Executive Director of the Police Executive Research Forum, checks in to give us his thoughts.