New Hampshire Officials Warn Of Dangerous Bacteria In Some Lakes, Ponds

One Person Killed In Route 24 Crash In Fall RiverMassachusetts State Police said several vehicles were involved in the crash, the cause of which was not yet known.

'National Night Out' In Boston Aims To Build Relationships And Prevent CrimeBoston's Mayor and Police Commissioner visited a series of 'National Night Out' events Monday to encourage Bostonians to help end the recent wave of violence in the city.

New Hampshire Officials Warn Of Dangerous Bacteria In Some Lakes, PondsWarnings have been posted at sites affected by the bacteria and also at public beaches.

Keller @ Large: An End To Scapegoating Steve Bartman?On this century, one of the more notable American scapegoats is Steve Bartman--the Chicago Cubs fan who simply tried to catch a foul ball hit right at him during a key 2003 playoff game.