Woman Assaulted While Walking Dog In Framingham, Police Seek Suspect

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was assaulted while walking her dog Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, a woman was grabbed from behind and thrown to the ground in Framingham’s Callahan State Park.

The suspect was described by police as 26 to 28-year-old white male, about six feet tall, dark complexion with facial hair and a shaved head.

He was wearing a blue tank top, neon yellow basketball shorts, a black backpack and possibly glasses.

Officials said the man ran into the trails toward the Edmands Road parking area once the woman began screaming.

K-9 units were called in to help search.

Others who use the park were concerned when they heard what happened.

“It’s scary, I haven’t heard of anything like that happening here before,” one woman said. “It is supposed to be a peaceful, quiet, safe area.”

Another woman said, “You just have to be vigilant. I used to come here at ten at night and walk in the dark. I don’t do that anymore, I’ve come to my senses. You have to be a little more careful.”

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.