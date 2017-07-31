Trial Begins For Teamsters In ‘Top Chef’ Extortion Case

July 31, 2017 1:00 PM
Filed Under: Boston, Extortion, Top Chef

BOSTON (AP) — Jury selection has begun in the federal trial in Boston of four Teamsters accused of intimidating the staff and crew of the “Top Chef” reality TV show.

Prosecutors allege the Local 25 union members threatened to picket if the show’s producers did not hire union drivers. They also say union members threatened and harassed the crew of the show’s non-union production company.

The men have pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to extort, and aiding and abetting.

Jury selection began Monday.

In a plea agreement with prosecutors, a fifth Teamster pleaded guilty last year to attempted extortion and was sentenced to two years’ probation with six months of home confinement. Mark Harrington told a judge he was merely trying to get jobs for union members.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch