Duxbury Mom Battling Cancer Challenges Others To Help Her Live Longer

Duxbury (CBS) – Lindsay McGrath knows she’s in the fight of her life.

“I literally dropped to my knees when I got the call when I got the call from my doctor and said this can’t happen to me,” Lindsay said.

Just six weeks after her son was born this 36 year-old mother of three children has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called ocular melanoma.

A cancer of the eye which is now spread to her liver, spine and ribs.

“Among the cancers this is probably, unfortunately, one of the more deadly ones. People should get their eyes dilated because a lot of people have freckles on the back of their eyes, but when it changes color it gets dangerous,” Lindsay said.

Lindsay says it’s such a rare form of cancer that only 2,000 people a year are diagnosed with it.

“There’s no cure for it,” she said.

With time running out some of Lindsay’s friends started a campaign called “Jump for Lindsay” to help raise money so she can take part in a special trial in Europe.

This weekend dozens of people jumped off the Bluefish River Bridge in Duxbury.

The campaign has raised $45,000.

“The treatment will buy me 3 to 5 years and right now I’m running out of time,” Lindsay said.

Lindsay is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love she’s received from family, friends and strangers .

A website has been set up called Wemcloveyou.com for people to donate.

“I’m surrounded by such good people and people I don’t even know and that for me is the most heartwarming,” Lindsay said.

All for a mother who has one goal in mind.

“I have to win and get through this somehow because I can’t imagine kids going out without their mother,” Lindsay said.