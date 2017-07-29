Coast Guard Rescues Two Teenage Boys Off Rhode Island Coast

POINT JUDITH, RI (CBS) — Two 15-year-0ld boys were rescued by Coast Guard Saturday after their boat lost power and got stuck on a harbor breakwater.
The boys got out of their boat and onto the breakwater at Point Judith, Rhode Island. The pair was spotted by a towing company who called the Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard boat couldn’t get close enough to the breakwater, so a rescue swimmer swam over the boys and brought both of them to safety.
The teenagers were wearing their life jackets and no one was hurt.