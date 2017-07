Body Pulled From Hampton RiverThe body of an unidentified male was pulled from the Hampton River in New Hampshire at about 5:30 Saturday evening.

Dozens Rally In Cambridge To Celebrate Defeat Of Obamacare RepealA few dozen people gathered at Cambridge City Hall Saturday to celebrate the results of the latest vote on health care.

Commonwealth Avenue Bridge Project Begins With Demolition WorkOn Saturday it’s all about Demolition, detours and delays as the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge replacement project got underway.

After Trump's Police Remarks, BPD Says Commitment Is To Helping, Not Harming PeopleBoston’s police commissioner is among the law enforcement officials rejecting President Donald Trump's comments suggesting police should rough up prisoners.