Utility Man Eduardo Nunez Added To Red Sox Roster; Deven Marrero Sent Down

July 28, 2017 3:43 PM
Filed Under: Boston Red Sox, Deven Marrero, Eduardo Nunez, Rafael Devers, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The newest member of the Red Sox is in the lineup Friday night.

Boston added utility man Eduardo Nunez, acquired Tuesday night from the San Francisco Giants, to their 25-man roster prior to Friday’s game against the Kansas City Royals. Nunez will DH and bat second in the opener of a three-game set at Fenway Park.

The addition of Nunez did not come at the cost of third base prospect Rafael Devers, who is also in the lineup and batting eighth on Friday night. With Devers remaining in the big leagues, Boston sent infielder Deven Marrero down to Triple-A Pawtucket.

The 30-year-old Nunez hit .308 with 20 doubles, four home runs, and 31 RBI in 76 games for the Giants this season, adding 18 stolen bases in 23 attempts.

