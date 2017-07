BOSTON (CBS) – Many of us have struggled with insomnia at some point in our lives. Whether it is dealing with stress, poor diet, bad sleeping habits, or a number of other causes, a lack of sleep can really take its toll. Rick Clerici, a certified clinical sleep educator, joins Dan to talk about the importance of sleep and how to maximize your Zzzs. Are you sick of being tired all day? Want to get some tips on how to make the most of your overnight hours?