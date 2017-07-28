Keller @ Large: Anyone Have A Clue About Fixing Health Care?

BOSTON (CBS) – Now that the U.S. Senate has rejected the so-called “skinny repeal” of Obamacare, it’s pretty much back to the drawing board for everyone in Washington.

I have a few questions about this whole process that I suspect you may share.

For starters, watching parts of the Senate debate this week, I was struck by how, after all these years, our political leaders still haven’t figured out what they want to do to fix health care’s problems.

Some want to tweak the status quo, others want to scrap it altogether. Some want to make health care a do-it-yourself situation.

Others want to turn it all over to the government to handle. And no one seems especially happy with what’s on the table.

Let me get this straight – after decades of discussion and debate, reams of expert analysis, seven years after Obamacare became law, and after three years of watching its major components function, there is still apparently no real clue about what works and what doesn’t?

Either this is the most intractable public policy problem ever, or our top politicians don’t have a clue what they’re doing.

A little bit of both, I’d say.

And here’s another question – where are the smart new ideas about how to control costs, which seems to be at the heart of everyone’s concerns about health care?

If they had any, wouldn’t it be wise to tell us about them?

