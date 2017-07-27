Possible Scabies Outbreak Reported At Winchester Hospital

WINCHESTER (CBS) – A possible scabies outbreak has been reported at Winchester Hospital, impacting at least two patients and at 20 hospital employees.
On Wednesday, the hospital discovered that a patient who had been recently admitted may have had a scabies infection. The patient received treatment following the discovery.
An additional patient who was in the same unit is also believed to have been impacted.
More than 20 hospital employees showed symptoms and are receiving treatment for scabies, which the hospital described as “highly contagious but also highly treatable.”
Appointments at Winchester Hospital remain on schedule and officials said protocols are in place to ensure that patients and family members are not at risk of exposure.