BOSTON (CBS) – Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson has been a strong supporter of Kate’s Law, a bill that would crack down on criminals who have been deported at least once. Thought it has passed in the House, the Senate has yet to schedule a vote on the proposed legislation. Tonight, Sheriff Hodgson sits down with Dan to talk about why he supports this law, and to explain how he would fix our broken immigration system. Do you support Kate’s Law?