New Hampshire Fugitive Caught Sunbathing In Back Yard

New Hampshire Fugitive Caught Sunbathing In Back YardU.S. marshals say they found a New Hampshire "fugitive of the week" tanning in a family member's backyard in Massachusetts and arrested her.

Squirrel Rescued After Getting Stuck In Randolph DumpsterA dumpster-diving squirrel had to be helped after getting his head stuck in a hole, the Animal Rescue League of Boston said.

Truck Rollover In South Boston Injures DriverA semi-tractor trailer flipped onto its side at the intersection of Congress and D Street in South Boston late Thursday morning.

Mike Pouncey: Aaron Hernandez In 'Great Spirits' Before DeathMike Pouncey spoke publicly for the first time Thursday about the final conversation they had before Hernandez killed himself April 19.