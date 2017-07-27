WATCH: Rookie Austin Carr Makes Great Catch At Patriots Training Camp

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots begin training camp incredibly deep at wide receiver, but undrafted rookie Austin Carr is looking to make some noise on the depth chart.

The Northwestern product hauled in a nifty-looking touchdown pass from Tom Brady in a drill during the first day of Patriots training camp at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. The defensive backs then had to do pushups after “losing” the drill as Carr spun the football on the ground in celebration.

Attendees praised Carr’s catch as one of the best of the day. He did a good job of adjusting to the ball and catching it over the cornerback’s shoulder. Check out multiple angles of the catch below:

This grab by Austin Carr might have been the catch of the day. UDFA was the Big Ten receiver of the year last season. pic.twitter.com/Llevs4p2FK — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) July 27, 2017

Carr led the Big 10 in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns in his senior year in 2016. He won the Richter-Howard award as the conference’s receiver of the year. The rookie was pegged as a possible selection for the Patriots even before the 2017 NFL Draft, and it came as something of a surprise that he went undrafted.

Carr is part of a deep Patriots wide receiver corps that already includes Brandin Cooks, Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell, and Danny Amendola, all of whom are presumably locks to make the final 53-man roster. Special teams ace Matthew Slater is also listed as a receiver.

If Carr keeps having days as good as he had on Thursday, there’s a chance he could disrupt things on the receiver depth chart. Otherwise, he could at least ensure himself a spot on the Patriots practice squad.