Tom Brady Makes 9 Wishes Come True At Gillette Stadium

July 26, 2017 8:37 PM
Filed Under: Make A Wish, Tom Brady

FOXBORO (CBS) – The NFL season is still more than a month away, but at Gillette Stadium Wednesday, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made nine special wishes come true.

Shravya Kallkurchi, 13, of Pepperrell and 12-year-old Nicholas Arruda of Johnston, RI, along with seven other children from across the country received their wish to meet the five-time Super Bowl champ through Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

nicholasarruda Tom Brady Makes 9 Wishes Come True At Gillette Stadium

Patriots Tom Brady meets with Nicholas Arruda during Make-A-Wish event. (Photo credit: Eric J. Adler, Courtesy of the New England Patriots)

The children, who are battling life-threatening medical conditions, spent the morning with Brady as part of their wish. In a video shared by the Patriots on Twitter, Brady answered questions about his team’s epic comeback in Super Bowl LI.

shravya kallkurchi Tom Brady Makes 9 Wishes Come True At Gillette Stadium

Tom Brady meets with Shravya Kallkurchi during Make-A-Wish Event at Gillette Stadium (Photo credit: Eric J. Adler, Courtesy of the New England Patriots)

The children also received personalized jerseys, autographed items and toured the Super Bowl trophies at The Hall at Patriot Place.

