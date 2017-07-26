Tom Brady Makes 9 Wishes Come True At Gillette Stadium

Brookline Police Pull Over Dozens In Distracted Driving Awareness CampaignBrookline Police are cracking down on distracted drivers in a program that uses plainclothes officers to nab motorists on their phones.

9 Children, 3 Adults Rescued From Overturned BoatTwelve people have been rescued after a boat overturned in Wareham near the Cape Cod Canal Wednesday afternoon.

Two Stabbed On Boston CommonTwo people were hospitalized after a stabbing on Boston Common on Wednesday.

'Ella's Army' Dedicates Playground To Girl Who Died Of Brain Tumor A young Peabody girl who died of a brain tumor was remembered and honored today by family, friends and what has become known as "Ella's Army."