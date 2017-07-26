Tom Brady Makes 9 Wishes Come True At Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO (CBS) – The NFL season is still more than a month away, but at Gillette Stadium Wednesday, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made nine special wishes come true.
Shravya Kallkurchi, 13, of Pepperrell and 12-year-old Nicholas Arruda of Johnston, RI, along with seven other children from across the country received their wish to meet the five-time Super Bowl champ through Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
The children, who are battling life-threatening medical conditions, spent the morning with Brady as part of their wish. In a video shared by the Patriots on Twitter, Brady answered questions about his team’s epic comeback in Super Bowl LI.
The children also received personalized jerseys, autographed items and toured the Super Bowl trophies at The Hall at Patriot Place.