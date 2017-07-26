WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News This Morning

Fan Guide To 2017 Patriots Training Camp

July 26, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Gillette Stadium, New England Patriots, Patriots Training Camp
It seems like just yesterday the Patriots were wiping out a 28-3 second half deficit against the Atlanta Falcons en route to the franchise’s fifth Super Bowl title. But in the blink of an eye, training camp is now getting underway as Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the reloaded Patriots prepare to defend their title. Patriots Training Camp provides a first look at the team ahead of the 2017-18 season, and also gives the opportunity for a free football experience for fans of all ages.

Dates and times for a small number of training camp practices, which are open to the public, have been posted so far. Check back with the Patriots Training Camp website throughout the summer for updated practice times.

Thursday, July 27 – 9:15 a.m.
Friday, July 28 – 9:15 a.m.
Saturday, July 29 – 9:15 a.m.
Sunday, July 30 – 9:15 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 7 – Joint practice with Jacksonville Jaguars (Time TBD)
Tuesday, Aug. 8 – Joint practice with Jacksonville Jaguars (Time TBD)

Practices take place on the field adjacent to Gillette Stadium.

(Photo Credit: New England Patriots)


Parking

In addition to free entry to practices, fans can also park at Gillette Stadium for free. Fans can park in lots 12B, 14A, 14B, 16, 20 and 22 to attend training camp. For a complete map of Gillette Stadium’s parking lots, visit the team’s website.

(Photo by: Darren McCollester/Getty Images)


Fan Activities

There is plenty going on during training camp besides the football activities. At the Fan Walk and Play Football area near the practice field, the Patriots offer food trucks, photo opportunities, games, and appearances by Pat Patriot, Patriots cheerleaders and team alumni. Activities stay open for one hour after training camp practices end.

Tom Brady signs autographs for fans. (Photo Credit: Matt Schooley)


Autographs

Fans looking to get up close with their favorite Patriots are in luck. Each day, several players are chosen to make their way around the practice field to sign autographs for fans.

(Photo Credit: The Hall at Patriots Place)


The Hall At Patriot Place

The newly renovated Hall at Patriot Place is open daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and on Saturdays until 9 p.m. Visitors can see all five Lombardi trophies on display, commemorating all five of the franchise’s Super Bowl wins. There is also a new exhibit called Anatomy of a Comeback in Super Bowl LI. Entrance to the facility is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and active military, $5 for children 5-12 years old, and free of charge for children under five.

