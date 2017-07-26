Fan Guide To 2017 Patriots Training Camp

Dates and times for a small number of training camp practices, which are open to the public, have been posted so far. Check back with the Patriots Training Camp website throughout the summer for updated practice times.
Thursday, July 27 – 9:15 a.m.
Friday, July 28 – 9:15 a.m.
Saturday, July 29 – 9:15 a.m.
Sunday, July 30 – 9:15 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 7 – Joint practice with Jacksonville Jaguars (Time TBD)
Tuesday, Aug. 8 – Joint practice with Jacksonville Jaguars (Time TBD)
Practices take place on the field adjacent to Gillette Stadium.
Parking
In addition to free entry to practices, fans can also park at Gillette Stadium for free. Fans can park in lots 12B, 14A, 14B, 16, 20 and 22 to attend training camp. For a complete map of Gillette Stadium’s parking lots, visit the team’s website.
Fan Activities
There is plenty going on during training camp besides the football activities. At the Fan Walk and Play Football area near the practice field, the Patriots offer food trucks, photo opportunities, games, and appearances by Pat Patriot, Patriots cheerleaders and team alumni. Activities stay open for one hour after training camp practices end.
Autographs
Fans looking to get up close with their favorite Patriots are in luck. Each day, several players are chosen to make their way around the practice field to sign autographs for fans.
The Hall At Patriot Place
The newly renovated Hall at Patriot Place is open daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and on Saturdays until 9 p.m. Visitors can see all five Lombardi trophies on display, commemorating all five of the franchise’s Super Bowl wins. There is also a new exhibit called Anatomy of a Comeback in Super Bowl LI. Entrance to the facility is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and active military, $5 for children 5-12 years old, and free of charge for children under five.