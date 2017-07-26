Fan Guide To 2017 Patriots Training Camp

It seems like just yesterday the Patriots were wiping out a 28-3 second half deficit against the Atlanta Falcons en route to the franchise’s fifth Super Bowl title. But in the blink of an eye, training camp is now getting underway as Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the reloaded Patriots prepare to defend their title. Patriots Training Camp provides a first look at the team ahead of the 2017-18 season, and also gives the opportunity for a free football experience for fans of all ages.

Dates and times for a small number of training camp practices, which are open to the public, have been posted so far. Check back with the Patriots Training Camp website throughout the summer for updated practice times.

Thursday, July 27 – 9:15 a.m.

Friday, July 28 – 9:15 a.m.

Saturday, July 29 – 9:15 a.m.

Sunday, July 30 – 9:15 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 7 – Joint practice with Jacksonville Jaguars (Time TBD)

Tuesday, Aug. 8 – Joint practice with Jacksonville Jaguars (Time TBD)

Practices take place on the field adjacent to Gillette Stadium.