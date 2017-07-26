Dunkin’ Donuts Is Testing Out A Smaller Menu

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CBS) – Could your favorite Dunkin’ Donuts treat be on the way out?

There’s been talk on social media of Dunkin’ trimming down its menu, and the chain responded to the news Wednesday in an email to WBZ-TV.

“We can confirm that we are testing a streamlined menu emphasizing our signature beverages and food in a limited number of markets, including Providence,” Dunkin’ Donuts said. “As part of this test, we will be removing a small number of menu items.”

Dunkin’ goes on to say that the goal is to “simplify” the current menu and speed up service.

“The test is designed to gather valuable feedback from consumers, franchisees and their employees to help inform future menu decisions,” Dunkin’ said.

A photo recently posted to Facebook that has gone viral shows a sign at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Somerset alerting employees to the coming changes. It says the menu simplification will start August 7.

The items up for elimination include “all PM sandwiches” and sandwich products turkey, chicken, tuna salad, chicken salad, steak, biscuits, white cheddar cheese, flatbread, ciabatta, Texas toast and all sauce varieties.

Honey Bran Raisin and reduced-fat blueberry muffins are on the chopping block, as are garlic, blueberry, onion, salt, whole wheat, poppyseed and sour cream & onion bagels.

Other apparent bakery casualties include bagel twists, danishes, cookies, brownies and reduced fat plain and chive & onion cream cheeses.

On the beverage side, it looks like some flavor shots and smoothies are going away.

Judging by social media reaction, some Dunkin’ loyalists are not happy.