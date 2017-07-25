Paul Shanley, Convicted Pedophile Priest, To Be Released From Prison Friday

BREAKING: Convicted Pedophile Priest Paul Shanley To Be Released From Prison Friday

July 25, 2017 2:57 PM
Filed Under: Middlesex District Attorney's Office, Mitchell Garabedian, Paul Shanley

BOSTON (CBS) — Convicted pedophile priest Paul Shanley, one of the most notorious figures in the Boston Archdiocese sex abuse scandal, will be released from prison later this week.

Paul Shanley at the Middlesex County Courthouse January 25, 2005 in Cambridge. (Photo by Jessica Rinaldi-Pool/Getty Images)

Attorney Mitchell Garabedian told WBZ-TV Tuesday that Shanley, who is now 85, will be released from the Old Colony Correctional Center Friday.

Shanley was sentenced to 12 to 15 years in prison in 2005 after being convicted of two counts of rape of a child and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child.

Paul Shanley led from court in handcuffs following his sentencing in Middlesex Superior Court February 15, 2005 in Cambridge. (Photo by Charles Krupa-Pool/Getty Images)

He will be on probation for 10 years and will be ordered to have no contact with children under 16 years old.

He will not be ordered to wear a GPS bracelet, according to Garabedian.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s office said they hired two doctors to examine Shanley and determine if he “meets the legal criteria for civil confinement as a sexually dangerous person.” Without testimony from those doctors, the state isn’t able to further push for Shanley’s imprisonment.

While the doctors still haven’t finished their final reports, the Middlesex DA’s office said they both told them Shanley doesn’t fit the legal criteria to be considered a sexually dangerous person.

“Our office continues to provide support and assistance to the victims in this matter,” The Middlesex DA’s office said in a release.

Shanley was arrested in California in 2002.

Paul Shanley was arrested in California in 2002. (WBZ-TV)

Garabedian said he will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at which at least one of Shanley’s victims will be present.

 

