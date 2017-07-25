NightSide – SJC Rules Against ICE

BOSTON (CBS) – The Supreme Judicial Court ruled today that Massachusetts court officers cannot hold people solely at the request of federal immigration authorities. The decision comes at a time when the nation is furiously debating our immigration policy and the concept of sanctuary cities, and has already inspired mixed reactions. Do you agree with the SJC that officers should need a warrant to detain someone? Or should they be able to hold suspected illegal immigrants at the request of federal authorities?

Originally broadcast July 25th, 2017.