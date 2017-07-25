Best Places To Meet New People In Boston

Boston has so many fun activities that attract a wide variety of people. Congregations of people having fun and interacting present great opportunities to meet new people and enjoy a common interest. Whether playing on a sports team, attending a class or just hanging out at a new and exciting venue, Boston offers many fun activities to meet new people with similar interests.



MFA First Fridays

Museum Of Fine Arts Boston

465 Huntington Ave.

Boston, MA 02115

(617) 267-9300

www.mfa.org Museum Of Fine Arts Boston465 Huntington Ave.Boston, MA 02115(617) 267-9300 Join in the fun on the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. at the Museum of Fine Arts Boston. Fine art displays, music, dancing, signature drinks, tapas and friendly conversations abound at this often sold out event. MFA First Fridays are a 21 and up event and a popular place to make some new friends in the city.



Concerts In The Courtyard

Boston Public Library

700 Boylston St.

Boston MA 02116

(617) 536-5400

www.bpl.org Boston Public Library700 Boylston St.Boston MA 02116(617) 536-5400 The Central Library is a beautiful space in the middle of a bustling city. The building architecture, the 23 million items (books, CDs, DVDs, maps, periodicals and more) in the library and the general ambiance of the BPL is the perfect place to wander and meet new people. Free, one hour concerts are performed in the McKim Courtyard and moved into Rabb Hall, if the weather is unsettled. The music genres range from jazz and folk to classical selections.



Free Summer Yoga

The Boston Common Frog Pond

38 Beacon St.

Boston, MA 02108

(617) 635-2120

www.bostonfrogpond.com The Boston Common Frog Pond38 Beacon St.Boston, MA 02108(617) 635-2120 In the natural, outdoor beauty of the Boston Common, which is situated in the middle of Boston’s daily hustle and bustle, a free, calm yoga class draws a wide variety of participants. Power vinyasa flow yoga is lead by certified instructors on the lawn beside the Frog Pond Carousel amid the beauty of this urban green space. Over 200 participants in attendance make Free Summer Yoga a great place to meet new people in Boston.

Social Boston Sports

119 Braintree St., Suite 604

Allston, MA 02134

(617) 987-0602

www.socialbostonsports.com 119 Braintree St., Suite 604Allston, MA 02134(617) 987-0602 Join one of Boston’s best sports leagues where young professionals come to have fun and meet new people. Social Sports Boston is all about having fun and meeting new friends. There is a wide variety of leagues at various sites in and around the city, which makes the fun easily accessible to many people. A sampling of the leagues organized by Social Boston Sports include: softball, kickball, soccer, cornhole, basketball, beach volleyball and flag football. They also offer ski trips, white water rafting excursions and a special Boston Field Day of fun. Related: Boston’s Best Parent Gathering Places



Lawn On D

420 D St.

Boston, MA 02210

(877) 393-3393

www.signatureboston.com 420 D St.Boston, MA 02210(877) 393-3393 In the heart of South Boston, Lawn On D is a great park, which is open to the public from 7:00 AM until 10:00 and 11:00 PM daily and on Friday and Saturday, respectively. This is a great place to hangout, play some games, have a picnic and meet new people. There are organized corn hole games, lunch break concerts performed by the Berklee School of Music students, movies on the lawn, pop-up cycling spin classes and more to enjoy at Lawn On D. Related: Boston’s Best Places For Moms To Meet

Content provided by Speakeasy