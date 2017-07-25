Best Places To Meet New People In Boston

MFA First Fridays
Museum Of Fine Arts Boston
465 Huntington Ave.
Boston, MA 02115
(617) 267-9300
www.mfa.org
Join in the fun on the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. at the Museum of Fine Arts Boston. Fine art displays, music, dancing, signature drinks, tapas and friendly conversations abound at this often sold out event. MFA First Fridays are a 21 and up event and a popular place to make some new friends in the city.
Concerts In The Courtyard
Boston Public Library
700 Boylston St.
Boston MA 02116
(617) 536-5400
www.bpl.org
The Central Library is a beautiful space in the middle of a bustling city. The building architecture, the 23 million items (books, CDs, DVDs, maps, periodicals and more) in the library and the general ambiance of the BPL is the perfect place to wander and meet new people. Free, one hour concerts are performed in the McKim Courtyard and moved into Rabb Hall, if the weather is unsettled. The music genres range from jazz and folk to classical selections.
Free Summer Yoga
The Boston Common Frog Pond
38 Beacon St.
Boston, MA 02108
(617) 635-2120
www.bostonfrogpond.com
In the natural, outdoor beauty of the Boston Common, which is situated in the middle of Boston’s daily hustle and bustle, a free, calm yoga class draws a wide variety of participants. Power vinyasa flow yoga is lead by certified instructors on the lawn beside the Frog Pond Carousel amid the beauty of this urban green space. Over 200 participants in attendance make Free Summer Yoga a great place to meet new people in Boston.
119 Braintree St., Suite 604
Allston, MA 02134
(617) 987-0602
www.socialbostonsports.com
Join one of Boston’s best sports leagues where young professionals come to have fun and meet new people. Social Sports Boston is all about having fun and meeting new friends. There is a wide variety of leagues at various sites in and around the city, which makes the fun easily accessible to many people. A sampling of the leagues organized by Social Boston Sports include: softball, kickball, soccer, cornhole, basketball, beach volleyball and flag football. They also offer ski trips, white water rafting excursions and a special Boston Field Day of fun.
Lawn On D
420 D St.
Boston, MA 02210
(877) 393-3393
www.signatureboston.com
In the heart of South Boston, Lawn On D is a great park, which is open to the public from 7:00 AM until 10:00 and 11:00 PM daily and on Friday and Saturday, respectively. This is a great place to hangout, play some games, have a picnic and meet new people. There are organized corn hole games, lunch break concerts performed by the Berklee School of Music students, movies on the lawn, pop-up cycling spin classes and more to enjoy at Lawn On D.
