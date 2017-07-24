Toucher & Rich Announce First Matchup In Celebrity 98 Mile

Weather Alert: Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Gusts | Forecast | BlogRadar | App | Share Photos

July 24, 2017 8:31 AM
BOSTON (CBS) — 98 Mile is back to get you through the summer, with a special twist.

This year Toucher & Rich are taking it to the next level with Celebrity 98 Mile, presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka. The battle will consist of past and present guests of the show and some of Boston Sports’ biggest names, and they’re all doing it for charity, with the proceeds benefiting The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Massachusetts (please consider making a donation for a great cause!).

On Monday morning, T&R announced the first matchup, which will take place on Tuesday morning at 8am. That’s when former Patriots receiver Wes Welker and former Celtics player and current analyst Brian Scalabrine will go head-to-head to see who spin the better insults at the 98.5 The Sports Hub crew.

Brian Scalabrine and Wes Welker (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Be listening weekday mornings between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., then vote on CBSBostonsports.comTwitter and Facebook to send your favorite rap to the next round!

