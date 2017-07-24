Tom Brady Congratulates Jordan Spieth On British Open Win

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s no secret that Tom Brady has struck a friendship in recent years with Jordan Spieth, the world’s No. 3-ranked pro golfer. The five-time Super Bowl champion has also become something of a mentor to the 23-year-old Spieth, who won his third major title with a clutch performance in the Open Championship on Sunday.

So naturally, Brady had to weigh in on Spieth’s latest achievement.

First, Brady posted some words of encouragement to his Instagram account on Saturday night, when Spieth was set to enter the final round of the Open Championship with a three-stroke lead at 11-under-par.

Matching PJ's tonight @jordanspieth. Go get 'em tomorrow!!! #RestWinRepeat A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jul 22, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT

It looked as if Spieth could be on his way to the same disappointment that he experienced in the final round of the 2016 Masters, bogeying the 13th hole and briefly losing the lead to Matt Kuchar. But Spieth finished his final round going birdie, eagle, birdie, birdie, par to finish at 12-under and win by three strokes.

That’s when Brady posted his congratulatory note:

Drive on #13? As @stephencurry30 says, Make That Old. Congrats @JordanSpieth 🏆🏆🏆 A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jul 23, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

BONUS: 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Tony Massarotti spoke too soon on Twitter when it appeared that Spieth was having another meltdown, referencing Greg Norman’s infamous collapse in the 1996 Masters.

Jordan Spieth is becoming the Greg Norman of this generation. — Tony Massarotti (@TonyMassarotti) July 23, 2017

With the Open Championship win, Spieth leapfrogged Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama, and Justin Thomas to take the lead in the FedExCup standings with 2,579 points.