Saving More II: Other Stuff

BOSTON (CBS) – Saving money is always good. So we should try to save on everything we purchase.

Shopping has become entertainment. We have malls with condos on the top floors so the residents do not have to leave the complex except to go to work and church. (Some of the malls in the Philippines actually do have chapels.)

There are TV channels dedicated to shopping. QVC and the Home Shopping Network where you can purchase everything from jewelry to lobster tails to mattresses. And actually, there may be some good deals but only if you are looking for a spear head shovel.

When you are shopping and you are looking for a bargain there is the thrill of the hunt. I don’t recommend shopping for entertainment. But if there is something you want or need try to get the best deal you can. And maybe even enjoy the process.

I was looking for some fancy wine glasses for an anniversary gift. My niece wanted Waterford crystal.

I found some on Amazon, the Up Scale Gallery as well as Overstock.com all selling at a steep discount. At Overstock.com there is a hefty restocking charge if you want to return an item. And look for the sales at department stores like Macy’s which is trying to compete with online shopping.

I have on occasion seen crystal at Costco. Costco is the upscale model of the warehouse clubs and occasionally you can find leather jackets and Waterford crystal there as well as the gigantic boxes Cheerios.

Want an oriental rug or a look alike? My nephew did! A good place to buy oriental rugs is eBay. There are over 82,000 oriental rugs up for sale. You can narrow down your search by size, color, material and type. But even then I got dizzy looking at them. I did bid on one for him though. It is so easy to get caught up in auction fever on eBay so be careful.

The big department stores have sales several times a year as well on rugs. If you know what you want you can get a really good deal by waiting.

Marshalls, TJ Maxx and Home Goods have rugs and often very good buys. And you can get an oriental look alike rug at Home Depot. Great for the first apartment or a playroom.

One more thing: You may already have access to discounts already in your pocket. AAA membership gets you lots of discounts from travel to TVs. If you belong to Sam’s Club, BJ’s or Costco have you checked out what else they offer besides cheap cheerios? AARP is another source for travel discounts.