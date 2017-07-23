Fire Engulfs 5 Buildings In Waltham Apartment Complex

WALTHAM (CBS) — A massive fire that started early Sunday morning continued to burn through an apartment complex.

The blaze was first reported around 4 a.m. on Elm Street.

At least five buildings are involved in the fire.

Eight communities were helping the Waltham Fire Department try to put the blaze out–including the Everett, Dedham, and Boston Fire departments.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

It wasn’t yet clear how many people had been evacuated from the area.

The fire could be seen from miles away.

The fire response slightly disrupted the MBTA Commuter Rail Sunday morning.

Fitchburg Trn 2401 (outbound) will be bused btwn Waverley & Brandeis/Roberts and WILL stop at Main ST in Waltham due to Fire Dept activity. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) July 23, 2017

Roads leading to the apartment complex, which had been under construction, have been closed.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.