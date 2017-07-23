WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Pet Parade: Medfield Animal Shelter

July 23, 2017 10:43 AM
Filed Under: Cats, kittens, Medfield, Medfield Animal Shelter, Pet Parade, Pets

BOSTON (CBS) — Four cats up for adoption from Medfield Animal Shelter were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday.

The shelter is a small organization that has been in operation for about 13 years, building up from nothing to being able to place over 500 pets each year.

pet11 Pet Parade: Medfield Animal Shelter

Princess Pea. (WBZ-TV)

Princess Pea is a 9- or 10-month-old cat who was found out on the street by some college students who just couldn’t afford her vet care. She’s been spayed and vaccinated, and she’s all ready for a home–she’s very sweet and mellow!

pet21 Pet Parade: Medfield Animal Shelter

Petal. (WBZ-TV)

Petal came into the shelter’s care very pregnant and had 5 beautiful babies. She’s very sweet and active, and greets everyone as if they are an old friend. She is about a year and a half old.

pet31 Pet Parade: Medfield Animal Shelter

Charlie Brown and Marcie. (WBZ-TV)

And two of Petal’s babies came along Sunday, too–Charlie Brown and Marcie. All of the kittens were named after Peanuts characters. They would make great pets for children, because they can be handled and are very sweet.

For more information, visit medfieldshelter.com.

