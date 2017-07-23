Pet Parade: Medfield Animal Shelter

BOSTON (CBS) — Four cats up for adoption from Medfield Animal Shelter were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday.

The shelter is a small organization that has been in operation for about 13 years, building up from nothing to being able to place over 500 pets each year.

Princess Pea is a 9- or 10-month-old cat who was found out on the street by some college students who just couldn’t afford her vet care. She’s been spayed and vaccinated, and she’s all ready for a home–she’s very sweet and mellow!

Petal came into the shelter’s care very pregnant and had 5 beautiful babies. She’s very sweet and active, and greets everyone as if they are an old friend. She is about a year and a half old.

And two of Petal’s babies came along Sunday, too–Charlie Brown and Marcie. All of the kittens were named after Peanuts characters. They would make great pets for children, because they can be handled and are very sweet.

For more information, visit medfieldshelter.com.