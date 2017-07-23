Man Dies In Officer-Involved Shooting In Spencer

July 23, 2017 11:39 PM
Filed Under: police involved shooting, Spencer

SPENCER (CBS) — Police in Spencer have confirmed one man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Sunday night.

According to officials, around 8:30 p.m. police tried to stop a car that they believed to be involved in an earlier incident.

A car pursuit ensued, and then the suspect pulled over along Northwest Road and got out of his car.

When the man pointed what an officer believed to be a gun in his direction, the officer fired a single shot.

The man was then transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At this point, police believe he had a pellet pistol.

No further information is available at this time.

 

