July 22, 2017 8:40 PM
TEWKSBURY (CBS) — A Tewksbury smoke shop worker was held up at knife point Friday night, but first thought it was a joke.

Clerk Kinner Adhwaryu was getting ready to close the store when the masked robber came in through the door.

“I thought it was a regular customer or one of my friends trying to play a joke,” Adhwaryu said.

Kinner Adhwaryu, the clerk robbed at knifepoint in Tewksbury. (Photo credit: WBZ-TV)

But the incident became real in a hurry.

“He came in a strange way and came near the middle of the store and said, ‘Hey give me all the money from the register,” he said.

The suspect tried to jump over the counter and Adhwaryu tried to push back.

“He jumped but then I pushed him away. At that time he pulled out the knife and that time I realized I was being robbed,” Adhwaryu said.

robber with knife Tewksbury Armed Robbery Caught On Video; Clerk Thought It Was A Joke

Robber with a knife on the surveillance video. (Photo credit: Tewksbury Police)

He handed the robber the cash and watched him run out of the store.

The Tewksbury Police are in the process of searching for the suspect.

