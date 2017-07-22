Police Investigating Apparent Brockton Murder

BROCKTON (CBS) – Police have opened a murder investigation after a man was found dead inside a Brockton apartment Friday night.
The 44-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been released, was found inside an apartment on Green Street just after 10:30 p.m.
The man suffered from apparent trauma.
Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz told WBZ NewsRadio 1030 that the man had likely been dead inside the apartment for at least several days.
He had been reported missing by a family member on Monday.
“We believe this is not a random incident and we do not believe there is a threat to public safety,” Cruz said.
No arrests have been made, and a cause of death is not yet known.