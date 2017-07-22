Boston Mayor Marty Walsh Kicks Off Re-Election Bid

BOSTON (CBS) — With music from the Rolling Stones playing in the background and chants of “Four more years,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said he’s seeking a second term as Boston’s mayor.

Hundreds of people packed the parking lot at Florian Hall, cheering on the mayor as he announced his re-election bid.

Speaking to reporters after the rally, Walsh said he’s not expecting his reelection bid to be easy.

“I’m not taking anything for granted. I’m going to run as I ran in 2013–very hard. But I have a record I’m going to talk about and I’m going to promote,” Walsh said.

Walsh said he believes housing is one of his administration’s achievements.

“We’ve set a record for building low and moderate income housing. The amount of job creation in the last three years has been incredible,” Walsh said. “Housing 1,100 homeless people has been incredible.”

There are three other people running for mayor whose names will be on the September 26 primary ballot.